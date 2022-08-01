Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

VNLA opened at $48.74 on Monday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.55 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.95.

