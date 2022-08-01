Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group updated its Q4 guidance to $1.75-1.85 EPS.

Jacobs Engineering Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of J opened at $137.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $159.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

