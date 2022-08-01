IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd Decreases Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd lowered its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,520 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global comprises 2.4% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ COIN traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $63.13. 50,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,564,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.52. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 3.59. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.