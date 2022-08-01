Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 3,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Iterum Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ITRM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,949. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $42.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics
Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
