Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 3,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Iterum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ITRM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,949. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $42.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:ITRM Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Iterum Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.