iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $23,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

IJR opened at $101.59 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.81.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

