iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Boosted by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 3.1% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock opened at $145.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.65 and its 200 day moving average is $148.65. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

