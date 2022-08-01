iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.07 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.90.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.