iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $414.28 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $392.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.01.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

