iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $250.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,772. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.54 and a 200-day moving average of $251.83.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

