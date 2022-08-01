iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,701,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,011,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,711 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 676,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,519.4% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 615,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,832,000 after purchasing an additional 577,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 354,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,974,000 after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $188.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.18. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.66 and a twelve month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

