iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) is Concentrum Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SOXX opened at $406.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $380.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.16. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $326.70 and a 12-month high of $559.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

