iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) is Insight 2811 Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,561,000 after acquiring an additional 834,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after acquiring an additional 545,431 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,256,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,900,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,531.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,756,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IWS stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.82. The stock had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,792. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.36 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

