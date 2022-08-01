iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,690,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.13. 2,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,844. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.44. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.55 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

