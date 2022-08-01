iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,053 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 7.8% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,013 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after buying an additional 741,429 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.12. 212,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,767. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.96 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

