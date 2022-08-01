iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 193,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,519,767 shares.The stock last traded at $153.90 and had previously closed at $154.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.94.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,823,179,000 after buying an additional 4,463,503 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,612,000 after buying an additional 1,913,013 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $251,895,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,461,000 after buying an additional 1,275,378 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

