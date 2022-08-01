iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Cut by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $245.17 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.