iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,162 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up 3.9% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned about 0.32% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $33,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.96. The stock had a trading volume of 203,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,541,204. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.61.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.