iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Holdings Boosted by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 734.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $58.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

