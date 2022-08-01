iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,582 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises about 4.9% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.72% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $26,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 108.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ XT opened at $51.99 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

