iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,946 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after purchasing an additional 61,368 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,118,622 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.76. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

