iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,108 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4,119.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 218,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after buying an additional 212,983 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 361.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 145,178 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,988,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,568,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares during the period.

AOR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.11. 16,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,008. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.52.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

