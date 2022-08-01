iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Lifted by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $46,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 60,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 409,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.56. 16,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,819. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18.

