iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 43,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,813. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.76 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.30.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

