iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for 2.5% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,451,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,434,000 after purchasing an additional 64,135 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 614,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,457,000 after buying an additional 19,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,018,000 after buying an additional 48,630 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $65.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.13. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

