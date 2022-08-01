iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Update

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 7,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,768,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.58. 439,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,213,847. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.99 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.84.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
