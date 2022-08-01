iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Update

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 7,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,768,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.58. 439,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,213,847. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.99 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.84.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,655 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,072 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,434,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,580 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,896,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,299,000 after acquiring an additional 677,965 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

