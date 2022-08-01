iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.93 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.94 and a one year high of $86.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.48.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.