iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Lifted by Members Advisory Group LLC

Members Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 6.4% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Members Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,484,000 after buying an additional 135,218 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 253.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP opened at $102.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.78. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $107.10.

