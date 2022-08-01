Iridium (IRD) Price Hits $0.0046

Iridium (IRD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, Iridium has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Iridium has a total market capitalization of $111,760.75 and approximately $93.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iridium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.60 or 0.00611507 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016603 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001746 BTC.
Iridium Profile
Iridium’s total supply is 24,132,057 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Iridium’s official website is ird.cash. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Iridium Coin Trading
