IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-$1.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.50 million-$53.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.63 million. IRadimed also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.25 EPS.

IRadimed Stock Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $42.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $530.70 million, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $55.92.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IRadimed will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of IRadimed

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $335,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,887,513.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

(Get Rating)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.