IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.34-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52 billion-$3.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.00-$10.20 EPS.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.73. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $194.67 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,235,000 after purchasing an additional 95,860 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in IQVIA by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,442,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,543,000 after acquiring an additional 162,879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,063,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,859,000 after acquiring an additional 21,459 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 17.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 471,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,059,000 after acquiring an additional 69,308 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in IQVIA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 314,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

