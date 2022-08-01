IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.34-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52 billion-$3.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.00-$10.20 EPS.
IQVIA Stock Performance
NYSE:IQV traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.73. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $194.67 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,235,000 after purchasing an additional 95,860 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in IQVIA by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,442,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,543,000 after acquiring an additional 162,879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,063,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,859,000 after acquiring an additional 21,459 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 17.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 471,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,059,000 after acquiring an additional 69,308 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in IQVIA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 314,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
