Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given New €100.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IPSEY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €88.00 ($89.80) to €95.00 ($96.94) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ipsen from €117.00 ($119.39) to €102.00 ($104.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Ipsen from €112.00 ($114.29) to €120.00 ($122.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ipsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.25.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Ipsen Trading Up 12.2 %

Shares of Ipsen stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $32.51.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.