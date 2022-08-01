IoTeX (IOTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $317.51 Million

IoTeX (IOTX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. IoTeX has a total market cap of $317.51 million and approximately $39.58 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IoTeX has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,024.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00178644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003869 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00132679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00032617 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

