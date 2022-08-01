IoTeX (IOTX) 1-Day Volume Tops $40.01 Million

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $329.42 million and $40.01 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,437.61 or 0.99925222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00183245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00130700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00033439 BTC.

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

