Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the June 30th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 844,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NYSE:VVR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.89. 484,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,005. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

