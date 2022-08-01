Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 353,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $652,000. Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $317.27. 1,399,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,206,266. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.76.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

