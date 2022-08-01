Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.1% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $313.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

