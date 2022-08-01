Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 15,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $3,225,000. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $854,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $313.78 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

