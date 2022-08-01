Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 17.2% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $128,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $315.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,206,266. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.76.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

