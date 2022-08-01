Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 375,134 shares.The stock last traded at $21.06 and had previously closed at $21.17.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
