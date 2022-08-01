Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 375,134 shares.The stock last traded at $21.06 and had previously closed at $21.17.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 142,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 197,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 30,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

