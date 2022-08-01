Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Holdings Lifted by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 494,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,768 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,512,000. Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 276,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 274,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 147,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $21.59.

