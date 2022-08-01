International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $124.05 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $105.38 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,156,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 521.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

