International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $130.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.80. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $118.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

