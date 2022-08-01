Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $88.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intercept Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 422,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 43,380 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 44,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 444.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 134,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 109,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

