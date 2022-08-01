Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,587,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,186,895.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,135,400.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,132,600.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,135,600.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $1,118,200.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,084,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $1,132,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $1,114,000.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR stock traded down $2.37 on Monday, hitting $56.32. 991,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

