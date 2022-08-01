Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Down to $3.18

Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 3.18, but opened at 2.91. Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares shares last traded at 2.96, with a volume of 3,053 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares Trading Down 2.5 %

Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter&Co is the holding company of Inter Group and indirectly holds all of Banco Inter’s shares. The Company’s super app offers financial and non-financial services. It provides range of services in banking, investments, credit, insurance and cross-border services. Inter&Co is based in BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil.

Further Reading

