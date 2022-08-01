Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $4.00 price target on Intellicheck in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE IDN opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.03. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.