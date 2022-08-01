Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $383.00 million-$391.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.66 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.21-$3.29 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $55.04. 390,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.38. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $76.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44.

Insider Activity

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Read More

