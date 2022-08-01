Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $383.00 million-$391.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.66 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.21-$3.29 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of IART stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $55.04. The stock had a trading volume of 390,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,151. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $76.70.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.29.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 59.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.