Insured Finance Price Tops $0.0068 on Top Exchanges (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $223,445.14 and approximately $119.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00624657 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016784 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,704,859 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. "

