Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 403 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.78.

AWK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,667. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.32. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

